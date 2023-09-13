Eminence Media hosts Cleaning Validation 2023 in Mumbai

Eminence Business Media’s third edition of the Cleaning Validation program, was recently held at Radisson Blu, Mumbai International Airport on August 24-25, 2023. This programme addressed critical cleaning validation bottleneck issues and provided the attendees with an engaging and solution-oriented experience.

The conference began with a warm welcome from Guneet Kaur Hayer, MD of Eminence Business Media, setting the stage for an exceptional two-day educational journey focused on quality. Dr Damodharan Muniyandi from Sai Lifesciences delivered the keynote address, shedding light on the key challenges of cleaning validation while emphasising the regulatory perspective. Industry experts such as Dr Jitender Khurana, Abhijit Kulkarni from Lupin, and Sanjeev Mahajan from Cadila Pharma led sessions covering topics like validation master plans, toolkit requirements, and equipment qualification in multi-product manufacturing facilities. A case study-solving session on Cleaning Validation 483s was moderated by Amit Verma from GSK. The conference also featured international experts like Thomas Altmann from Ecolab, who led live example-based workshops on technical subjects such as cleaning procedures and cleaning frequency.

On the second day of the conference, Igor Gorsky from Valsource conducted a workshop focusing on technical topics like acceptance criteria limits, sampling plans, and quality risk management approaches. The day also included a session on cleaning validation in nitrosamines, led by Dr Praveen Cherukupalli from Innovare Labs

The program’s uniqueness extended to a third follow-up virtual day on September 2, dedicated to facilitating ongoing learning and addressing doubts. Experts, including Dr David Vincent from VTI Life Sciences, Mala Mohan from Cipla, and Thomas Altmann from Ecolab, participated in the virtual day session and concluded the conference with a panel discussion.

Partners like Pragvas and FDAlytics had the opportunity to interact with delegates by present innovative solutions to tackle cleaning validation challenges faced by the pharma industry.

The programme concluded with a special stand-up performance by Shweta Mantri from Atypical Advantage.

Eminence Business Media plans to announce the dates for the fourth edition of Cleaning Validation 2024: A Practical Approach, so stay tuned for updates on their LinkedIn page and event website.