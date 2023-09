Zydus gets EIR for injectables manufacturing facility at Zydus Biotech Park

Zydus Lifesciences has received the EIR report from the USFDA for the inspection conducted at the injectables manufacturing facility at Zydus Biotech Park located at Changodar, Ahmedabad from June 5-13, 2023.

The inspection was a cGMP Inspection and had ended with NIL observations.