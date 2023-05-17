Eminence Business Media to host third edition of Annual Computer Software Assurance 2023

Eminence Business Media recently announced the third Annual Computer Software Assurance 2023, Live and In-stereo.

The third Annual Computer Software Assurance 2023 aims to strengthen and empower Computer System Validation (CSV) and provide key insights on the CSA approach. The idea is to create a programme that examines various elemental components to strengthen the CSV gameplan, address challenges to boost the existing system and explore various aspects of CSA by analysing the knowledge gaps and busting myths.

From meeting experts to learning from the regulators themselves, the programme is designed to cover different aspects, addressing new challenges, presenting solutions and learning tools that deliver theoretical hypotheses and encourage practical application-based activities.

WHY ATTEND?

1. Interact with your peers and regulators concerning current guidelines.

2. Case study & live example-based sessions followed by group exercises.

3. Understand the CSA approach and strengthen your CSV.

4. Break the industry myths concerning CSA.

5. Dedicated Q&A rounds followed by each session.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

1. Benefit from the s-month support of continuous learning.

2. Carefully designed interactive and creative sessions to enhance holistic learning.

3. Networking activities to engage with like-minded individuals and industry leaders.

4. Upskill yourself to reap the desired results and overcome the challenges.

WHO CAN ATTEND

1. IT Quality Teams

2. CSV Teams

3. IT Compliance Teams

4. Corporate Quality Assurance Teams

5. Quality Assurance Teams