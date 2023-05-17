P&G launches ‘Ab Feel Karega India’ campaign to raise awareness on nerve health

P&G Health, the healthcare division of Procter & Gamble and makers of Neurobion, commemorated the Nerve Health Awareness Week 2023 by announcing its ‘Ab Feel Karega India’ campaign. The company informed that the campaign has been launched with to raise awareness and maximise conversations about nerve health in India especially, the rural and semi-urban areas where there is relatively less awareness about this condition.

A company statement also emphasised that Vitamin B1, B6, and B12 play essential roles in the maintenance of a healthy nervous system. Vitamin B1 provides energy to the nerves, vitamin B6 helps with signal transmission in nerves, while vitamin B12 helps with neuronal regeneration. It added, “To help emphasise on the role of B Vitamins in supporting healthy nerves, a host of on-ground activities are also being planned. It will shed light on the importance of early diagnosis, its impact on quality of life, and how to improve their nerve health through various on-ground interventions such as diagnostic nerve camps to help doctors diagnose nerve health related conditions early on, Nukkad Nataks, Interactive product demos etc. These activities will be held in collaboration with pharmacists, physicians, medical and HCO partner associations.”

P&G Health Neurobion’s ‘Ab Feel Karega India’ campaign will also comprise a TVC film accentuating on how those with the condition are not able to feel the same joy and delight when going about routine activities, thus, negatively impacting their quality of life and consequently their emotional wellbeing.

The campaign includes raising further consumer awareness through online and offline activations, screening camps, healthcare professionals and pharmacists scientific forums, and activations such as the ‘Museum of Touch through a first of its kind Nerve cafe’, which showcases challenges faced by people suffering from nerve damage and highlight the role of timely diagnoses and treatment.

The company informed that it will also bring together globally renowned multidisciplinary medical experts in the field of neuropathy with healthcare professionals across Asia Pacific, Middle East, India, and Africa region to unveil guidance on effective management of nerve damage.