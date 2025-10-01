Driving India’s innovation edge

The Bengaluru Pharma Summit 2025 began with a warm welcome to leaders, experts, and innovators from across India’s pharma and biopharma ecosystem.

Lakshmipriya Nair, Assistant Editor, Express Pharma, Express Healthcare, and Express Nutra, introduced the summit theme, “Pathways for Global Excellence”, and emphasised that the responsibility of India Pharma Inc is not just to respond to global healthcare needs, but to actively shape the future of healthcare.

A major theme of the inaugural session was that growth must go hand in hand with excellence in innovation, quality, and global impact.

The session highlighted that Bengaluru, known as the hub of ideas and innovation, brings together research, technology, and entrepreneurship. It is home to leading Indian players such as Biocon, Syngene, Strides, and Shilpa Biologics, alongside global giants like AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, and GSK. This unique blend positions the city to drive the next wave of pharma and biopharma growth.

The Welcome Address was followed by the lamp-lighting ceremony. Distinguished dignitaries and members of the first panel discussion, Dr Mahesh Bhalgat, Group CEO & MD, Veeda Lifesciences; Murali Ramachandra, CEO, Aurigene Oncology; Kavitha Iyer Rodrigues, Founder & CEO, Zumutor Biologics; Dr Anand Anandkumar, Co-founder and CEO, Bugworks; Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (CCMP); and Dr Jogin Desai, Founder and CEO, Eyestem Research, joined Rajesh Bhatkal, GM – Express Pharma, Express Healthcare & Express Nutra, on stage for the ceremony.

With this auspicious start, the summit kickstarted a day of rich dialogues on manufacturing, quality, technology, and building the pharma workforce of the future.

