The Bangalore Summit 2025 featured a session led by Sunteknovation. Titled, ‘Sun Teknovation Pvt Ltd: Made in India for the World’, the session examined how innovation in inspection and serialisation is reshaping pharma manufacturing. The speakers for this session, Drashti Vyas, Marketing Manager, Sun Teknovation; and Vijay Kumar, Regional Manager-South, Sun Teknovation, highlighted how cutting-edge technologies can improve accuracy, reduce risks, and strengthen trust across the pharma value chain.

They also showcased Sunteknovation’s suite of solutions that are “Made in India for the World,” emphasising indigenous innovation, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability for both domestic and global markets.

A highlight of the session was the introduction of the world's thinnest PHD system, capable of detecting pin holes as small as 10 microns in packaging. The speakers also highlighted applications across blisters, sachets, pouches, and flexible packs, making it a versatile and export-ready innovation.

They also demonstrated their AIpowered Blister Inspection System, which uses AutoTeach technology to generate inspection recipes in just one minute. Another solution they focused on was the Error-Free Coding Inspection System, which ensures batch codes, barcodes, QR codes, and pharmacodes are verified at speeds up to 600 codes per minute.

The session also spotlighted a 360° tablet inspection system, capable of full-surface inspection for both coated and uncoated tablets. The speakers also spoke about their Track & Trace serialisation and aggregation solutions, which enable end-to-end compliance with global mandates such as DSCSA (US), EU FMD, DGFT (India), and CRPT.

The session concluded by reinforcing how inspection and serialisation are no longer optional investments but core to building resilience, trust and global competitiveness in the pharma industry.