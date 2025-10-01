Panel Discussion: Bengaluru: An emerging global innovation gateway?

Bengaluru, known globally as India’s IT capital, is now fast emerging as a powerful hub for pharma and life sciences. With its combination of global capability centers (GCCs), world-class institutions, startups, and scientific talent, the city is well positioned to drive the next wave of healthcare innovation. This was the central theme of a panel discussion titled, ‘Bengaluru – An emerging global innovation gateway?’ at the Bengaluru Pharma Summit, organised by Express Pharma.

Moderated by Elayaraja Natarajan, Vice President – R&D, Lyrus Life Sciences, the panel also comprised leaders like Ishwar Bajaj, Fermentation R&D Head, Biocon; Dr Sachin Mundade, Vice President – R&D, Micro Labs; Mayank Garg, Group MSAT Head, Biocon Biologics; Dr Goutam Pujari, Member – Board of Directors; Head – Bioequivalence and Clinical Research, Apotex Research; Dr Maloy Ghosh, Chief Scientific Officer, Zumutor Biologics; and Loganathan S, Associate Vice President, Onesource Biopharma.

The session highlighted Bengaluru’s strong base for capability-building, research, and innovation. The Government of Karnataka’s GCC policy, with its focus on monitoring, incentives for smaller centers, and support for apprenticeships, has further strengthened the city’s innovation ecosystem and enabled its rapid rise in pharma and life sciences.

Panelists underlined that Bengaluru’s increasing concentration of R&D centers is transforming it into a life sciences hub of global relevance. The city has the right ecosystem to help India move beyond its traditional strength in generics and focus on complex biologics, biosimilars, and specialty medicines. Another key theme was the risk-averse nature of the life sciences industry. The discussion emphasised that collaboration can help break this barrier. Stronger industry–academia partnerships, incubation centers, and start-up ecosystems can create win–win opportunities where innovation is nurtured, and solutions are designed for real-world problems.

The importance of continuous learning and process improvement was also highlighted. The pharma industry faces critical challenges that require ongoing innovation, and Bengaluru’s talent pool and digital fluency provide the right foundation to address these needs.

The panel pointed out that the city’s combination of global pharma companies, leading academic institutions, and a vibrant start-up culture creates a fertile ground for new innovation models. This convergence is helping develop solutions that combine research excellence with global scalability.

The role of start-ups was particularly noted. Bengaluru’s biotech ventures are experimenting with novel platforms and attracting international recognition. However, to scale effectively, they need greater support in terms of funding, mentorship, and regulatory clarity.

The experts emphasised the role of digital transformation in shaping the future of pharma. Integrating advanced technologies into research, manufacturing, and compliance processes will help ensure efficiency, quality and competitiveness on the global stage.

The session closed with a strong message. Bengaluru’s ability to integrate technology with talent, foster collaboration, and embrace continuous learning will be crucial to help India move from being the pharmacy of the world to a global leader in innovation-driven healthcare.