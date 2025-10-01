Overcoming challenges in serialisation and aggregation implementation

At the recent Bengaluru Pharma Summit 2025, Hiren Rathod, Regional Account Director – West, Madhya Pradesh & Karnataka, Optel Group presented about his company’s latest solutions designed to strengthen pharma supply chains and regulatory compliance. The session highlighted Optel’s expanding role in ensuring transparency, safety, and efficiency in pharma operations worldwide.

Rathod started off with an overview of his company and its operations. He went on to underlined the importance of end-to-end traceability in meeting global regulations and safeguarding patient safety. His presentation showcased Optchain, Optel’s supply chain visibility platform, which helps companies improve ESG compliance while offering real-time insights into product life cycles.

The presentation also informed about Optel’s acquisition of Vanguard Robotics, a Canadian firm specialising in collaborative robotic (cobot) solutions for pharma packaging. This acquisition will accelerate innovation in pharma automation, improve productivity, and reduce reliance on manual labor in highly regulated environments, informed Rathod.

He also spoke about other solutions such as TrackSafe serialisation and aggregation systems, VerifyBrand downstream compliance technologies, and Optel’s L1–L4 integration framework for serialisation, inspection, and regulatory reporting. The highlight was OPTEL’s Verify L4 Platform, which enables pharma manufacturers to connect seamlessly with global regulatory hubs.

The presentation also featured innovations in vial mis-labelling detection at high speeds, integrated inspection systems for tablets, and versatile packaging line solutions for cartons and bottles. According to the company, these innovations not only ensure compliance but also offer business benefits such as cost savings, simplified validation, and enhanced data-driven insights.

The company positioned its solutions as essential for Indian manufacturers navigating heightened global scrutiny, export market requirements, and patient safety imperatives.

Concluding his session, Rathod asserted that in an era of increasing regulatory demands and complex supply chains, traceability is not just compliance—it is a strategic advantage.