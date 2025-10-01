Next-gen CDMOs: What will they look like

Dr Huzaifa S Choonia, Director & Head, Drug Substance-MSAT, OneSource, spoke on how next generation contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) are reshaping global drug development and supply, at the Bengaluru Pharma Summit 2025.

He began by noting that the global pharma market is at an inflection point. Biologics are set to double in market size by 2034, while small molecules will continue to lead in volume. In this dynamic landscape, CDMOs are moving from being outsourcing vendors to becoming strategic partners.

According to him, next-gen CDMOs differentiate themselves through end-toend integration, covering the full cycle from cell bank vial to finished product. Digital and data-driven operations, enabled by tools like digital twins and predictive modeling, ensure faster development cycles and seamless tech transfer. Advanced modalities, including cell and gene therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA platforms, are also becoming a core part of the service portfolio.

He also stressed the growing importance of sustainability and ESG commitments. With energy-efficient operations and modular facility designs, CDMOs are aligning with global expectations while ensuring agility and speed. Another shift is towards customer-centric partnerships, where risk and reward are shared, reducing capital burden for pharma companies.

Drawing from OneSource’s experience, Dr Choonia highlighted innovations in drug substance and drug product manufacturing, from process intensification and modular single-use facilities to advanced delivery systems and global serialisation. These, he noted, can deliver tangible benefits: 30-40 per cent faster IND-to-commercial timelines, 20-25 per cent lower costs, and reduced compliance risks.

Dr Choonia concluded by emphasising that next-gen CDMOs will be critical accelerators of innovation and resilience in the global healthcare supply chain.