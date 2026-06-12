Parexel to present at eight sessions during DIA Global Annual Meeting 2026

Parexel has announced that it will participate in eight sessions at the 2026 Drug Information Association (DIA) Global Annual Meeting, scheduled to take place in Philadelphia from June 14 to 18, 2026.

According to the company, executives and subject matter experts will present, moderate and participate in panel discussions covering artificial intelligence applications across the clinical trial lifecycle, real-world evidence, risk-based quality management and patient-centred research.

Katie Connelly, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Regulatory Affairs, will speak during session #425 IT, titled “The Connected Submission — How AI, Automation, and Intelligence are Changing the Regulatory Ecosystem”, on June 15 from 1:05 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.

Aneiss Ghodsi, Head of AI Engineering, will present during session #503 IT, “Human-Centered AI — A Dual-Layer Model for Clinical Research Excellence”, on June 16 from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Stacy Hurt, Chief Patient Officer, will speak during session #515, “Leveraging Federated AI and Open Data to Transform Oncology Research and Development”, on June 16 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. She will also participate in session #521.1, “Patient Appreciation Session: Celebrating the Patient Voice”, on June 16 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and moderate session #701, “No Report Left Behind: Human-Centered Safety Reporting”, on June 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Mike D’Ambrosio, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Real World Research, will serve as a panellist during session #519, “Patient Registries: Basket Trial or Basket Case?”, on June 16 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Cris McDavid, Senior Director of Clinical Operations, will participate as a panellist in session #637, “Destigmatizing 483 Observations”, on June 17 from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Tala Fakhouri, Chief AI and Regulatory Strategy Officer, will participate as a panellist during session #647, “Not Can, but Should: How do we WANT AI/ML to Transform Clinical Development?”, on June 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Keri Mattox, Chief Business and Strategy Officer, Parexel, said, “DIA is a premier forum for advancing clinical development innovation, and Parexel is proud to showcase how AI, clinical trial innovation and human-centered approaches are transforming the industry. Our participation reflects Parexel’s commitment to research and thought leadership, and our dedication to accelerating the delivery of safe, effective therapies to patients worldwide.”

The Drug Information Association is a multidisciplinary organisation that brings together professionals from across the life sciences industry. The organisation serves as a platform for knowledge exchange through educational resources, conferences and collaboration among stakeholders.