Eris Lifesciences secures ANVISA approval for Ahmedabad manufacturing unit

Eris Lifesciences, an Indian branded formulations manufacturing company, announced that a manufacturing unit in its Ahmedabad campus has received approval from ANVISA, Brazil’s national health regulatory agency.

The approval follows a successful inspection conducted by ANVISA in May 2025 and enables Eris Lifesciences to enter Brazil, which is the largest pharmaceutical market in South America.

A company spokesperson stated, “This approval by a stringent regulatory authority like ANVISA is a tangible endorsement of the GMP and quality systems at the Company’s manufacturing facilities.”

The manufacturing facility has also been successfully inspected by various other regulatory agencies earlier in the year.