Eris Lifesciences secures ANVISA approval for Ahmedabad manufacturing unit
ANVISA inspection in May 2025 enables Eris Lifesciences’ entry into Brazil’s pharma market
Eris Lifesciences, an Indian branded formulations manufacturing company, announced that a manufacturing unit in its Ahmedabad campus has received approval from ANVISA, Brazil’s national health regulatory agency.
The approval follows a successful inspection conducted by ANVISA in May 2025 and enables Eris Lifesciences to enter Brazil, which is the largest pharmaceutical market in South America.
A company spokesperson stated, “This approval by a stringent regulatory authority like ANVISA is a tangible endorsement of the GMP and quality systems at the Company’s manufacturing facilities.”
The manufacturing facility has also been successfully inspected by various other regulatory agencies earlier in the year.