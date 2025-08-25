US eosinophilic esophagitis market to reach $1.19 billion by 2030, forecasts GlobalData

The US eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) market is projected to grow from $202 million in 2020 to $1.19 billion in 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4 per cent, driven by the transition from off-label therapies to FDA-approved, patient-friendly options such as Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent (dupilumab), Takeda’s Eohilia (budesonide oral suspension), and Ellodi Pharmaceuticals’ late-stage pipeline therapy, APT-1011, an orally disintegrating tablet (ODT), according to GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Eosinophilic Esophagitis – Marketed and Pipeline Drugs, Epidemiology, and Forecast to 2030,” reveals that Dupixent, first approved for EoE in adults and adolescents in 2022 and extended to children as young as one year in 2024, has rapidly become the leading biologic therapy due to its strong efficacy, favorable safety profile, and convenient biweekly subcutaneous dosing.

Takeda’s Eohilia, approved in 2024 as the first targeted oral steroid for EoE, is anticipated to capture substantial share of the market, thanks to its ease of use compared with swallowed inhaler-based steroids. The expected launch of APT-1011, an ODT formulation of fluticasone propionate, will further expand treatment options, particularly for pediatric patients, where formulation plays a crucial role in adherence.

Asiyah Nawab, Senior Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “By 2030, Dupixent and Eohilia are forecast to represent approximately 75 per cent of the US EoE market, with APT-1011 contributing around 12.5 per cent. These products address long-standing gaps in treatment convenience, tolerability, and age-appropriate formulations—factors that have historically limited adherence and outcomes in EoE care.”

The EoE late-stage pipeline remains highly active, with more than 100 interventional trials initiated as of 2025. Notable developments include novel biologics such as Amgen/AstraZeneca’s Tezspire (tezepelumab), targeting upstream TSLP signaling, and innovative corticosteroid formulations designed for improved mucosal coverage.

Nawab adds, “KOLs interviewed by GlobalData highlighted a shift in trial endpoints toward multidomain measures that integrate histologic, endoscopic, and patient-reported outcomes, moving beyond the traditional histologic remission threshold of ≤15 eosinophils per high-power field. This trend reflects payer demand for robust, comprehensive measures of clinical benefit, particularly sustained improvement in swallowing function and quality of life.”

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces barriers, including payer step therapy requirements, restrictive coverage criteria, and high list prices – Eohilia launched at approximately $5,250. In addition, reliance on invasive endoscopy for diagnosis and monitoring remains a burden, particularly for pediatric patients, though emerging diagnostics such as the Esophageal String Test and cytosponge could reduce procedure frequency.

Nawab concludes, “With multiple innovative therapies expected to enter the market and a treatment paradigm shifting toward earlier, targeted intervention, EoE care is on the cusp of transformation. This evolution presents significant opportunities for both biologic and small-molecule developers to address a historically underserved patient population.”