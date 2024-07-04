Balancing the scope, opportunity, and challenges of natural ingredients in APAC

Season 2 of the Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series presents key dialogues from the Nutrify C Suite Sumflex 2024, held over June 6-7, 2024.

In this video, industry leaders from markets across the APAC region analyse how consumer trends like ageing and an added focus on preventive health, are adding to the opportunities, as well as challenges presented by the natural ingredients sector in the region.

[+] Len Monheit, CEO, Trust Transparency Centre (Moderator)

[+] Morgan Young, President of Indo-Pacific Region, Freeman Nutra Group

[+] Eric Caston, General Manager, Asia-Pacific-Oceania Business Division at Fuji Chemical Industries

[+] Kratika Gupta, Head of Global Marketing, Omniactive Health

[+] Hitesh Patel, Managing Director, K Patel Phyto Extraction Pvt. Ltd.

[+] Pankaj Negi, President AstaReal India (Fuji Chemicals)