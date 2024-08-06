In this video:

Ravleen Singh Khurana, MD, Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialties

Topic: Future trends in excipients with low nitrite

Key Highlights:

[1] Nitrosamines form from nitrites reacting with amine-containing APIs or impurities. The levels of nitrites in excipients influence nitrosamine formation. High nitrite levels increase formation by up to 151%

[2] Managing nitrosamine impurities is a major challenge in the industry. Changing the MCC supplier can significantly impact nitrosamine levels.

[3] Variations in excipients like MCC, lactose, and superdisintegrants affect nitrosamine formation in formulations. Lhasa Limited’s database provides validated data on nitrite levels in excipients to aid in risk assessment.

[4] Products offered by Nitika i.e. Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) and Magnesium Stearate and Sodium Stearyl Fumarate provide trend data on nitrite and nitrate levels