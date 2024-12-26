Corona Remedies pledges ₹25 cr towards CSR

Corona Remedies announced that it has pledged ₹25 crore towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives over the next five years.

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, the company donated to 20 NGOs across Gujarat and Maharashtra. Beneficiaries included organisations such as Jivan Dhara Old Age Home in Ahmedabad, Manav Jyot Public Charitable Trust in Mumbai, and Shree Pragnachakshu Mahila Seva Kunj in Surendranagar.

Collectively, these initiatives showcase CORONA Remedies’ dedication to “Good Health For All” and sustainable corporate practices.