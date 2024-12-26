Exclusive interview with Samir Vyas, Associate Vice President, Sales – APAC, Agilent

In Agilent’s 25th anniversary year, Samir Vyas, Associate Vice President, Sales – APAC, Agilent emphasises how the the two newly launched products – the Infinity III LC Series and New ProteoAnalyzer System – solve key customer pain points.

For example, QCs labs are looking for more high throughput parallel analysis without loss of accuracy. The new ProteoAnalyzer system gives very fast and accurate results, combined with data processing resulting in cost and time savings.

Similarly, the Infinity Lab Assist technology, built into the new Infinity III LC Series, simplifies the user interface and speeds up the onboarding process, reducing time spent training and onboarding users after a technology change/upgrade. He also highlights how Agilent’s unique modular lab design makes the new Infinity III series an affordable tech upgrade for customers, an approach which differentiates Agilent from peers.