Mankind Pharma and Innovent Biologics partner to license and commercialise Sintilimab

Mankind Pharma and Innovent Biologics have announced a partnership to exclusively license and commercialise sintilimab, an advanced PD-1 immunotherapy, in the Indian market. This strategic collaboration aims to address the critical challenges in cancer treatment and improve patient access to innovative therapeutic options in the region.

Cancer has become a major health concern in India, with its burden projected to reach 29.8 million DALYs by 2025, according to The National Cancer Registry Programme (1).

Sintilimab, marketed as TYVY (sintilimab injection) in China, is a high-quality PD-1 immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly. Its mechanism of blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway reactivates T-cells, enhancing the body’s natural ability to target and eliminate cancer cells (2). The drug has demonstrated remarkable efficacy and favourable safety across multiple major cancer types with eight approved indications in China, including non-small cell lung cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer, oesophagal cancer, endometrial cancer and Hodgkin’s lymphoma. TYVYT(sintilimab injection), is one of the top therapy choices in immunotherapy, and has already benefited millions of cancer patients since its launch in 2018.

Under the agreement, Mankind Pharma will have exclusive rights to register, import, market, sell and distribute sintilimab in India. Innovent will oversee manufacturing and supply of the product, ensuring consistent availability and adherence to high-quality standards. Innovent will be eligible to receive upfront, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

References

Wang J, et al. Durable blockade of PD-1 signaling links preclinical efficacy of sintilimab to its clinical benefit. mAbs 2019;11(8): 1443-1451. DOI: 10.1080/19420862.2019.1654303.

Source – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10231735/