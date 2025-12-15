Biocon launches liraglutide for diabetes and obesity in the Netherlands

Biocon announced the launch of its GLP-1 peptide liraglutide for diabetes and obesity in the Netherlands through its distribution partner Pharmamedic B.V. The drug-device combination will be marketed under the brand names Diavorin for diabetes and Vobexoryn for chronic weight management.

The launch follows approval granted earlier this year by the Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB), Netherlands. This marks the first country in the European Union where Biocon will directly launch liraglutide under its own brand.

Siddharth Mittal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Biocon Limited, said, “The launch of Liraglutide in the Netherlands marks a significant milestone in expanding Biocon’s GLP-1 portfolio across key global markets, and reinforces the strategic importance of peptide-based therapies within our portfolio. With our vertically integrated, end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality, affordable metabolic treatments at scale. Launching Diavorin and Vobexoryn under our own brand in Europe reflects not only our scientific and manufacturing excellence, but also our long-standing commitment to broadening access to advanced therapies for diabetes and obesity. It is also another step forward in Biocon’s mission to better serve millions of patients and support more sustainable healthcare systems across regions.”