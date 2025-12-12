Laborate Pharmaceuticals undertakes plantation of over 500 trees in Panipat

Laborate Pharmaceuticals announced the plantation of over 500 trees as part of its environmental responsibility efforts, reinforcing its commitment to supporting a cleaner and greener future for local communities. With pollution levels rising across North India and urban green cover declining, the initiative comes at a time when corporate participation in environmental regeneration is gaining importance.

The plantation drive, conducted under the Laborate for Nature programme, took place in the Panipat region in collaboration with local partners. Employees from multiple departments voluntarily participated, reflecting an internal culture of environmental awareness and community engagement. The activity focused on planting native species suited to the local ecosystem to support biodiversity, soil health, and long-term ecological balance. Laborate will oversee post-plantation care to ensure the maintenance and survival of the saplings.

The initiative aligns with India’s broader emphasis on sustainability, conservation, and climate adaptation. By contributing to increased green cover and improved air quality, the programme supports the company’s view that healthcare extends beyond medicines to the overall well-being of communities and the environment in which they live.

Commenting on the plantation programme, Arpit Bhatia, Director, Laborate Pharmaceuticals, said: “As a company rooted in the purpose of improving lives, we believe that environmental responsibility is integral to public health. Planting 500+ trees is a meaningful step in nurturing cleaner air and healthier surroundings for future generations. Our commitment to nature is continuous, and we will keep contributing to initiatives that support India’s ecological balance and environmental resilience.”

Over the past four decades, Laborate Pharmaceuticals has grown into a healthcare organisation focused on integrity, accessibility, and science-led progress. Through initiatives such as Laborate for Nature, the company continues to integrate sustainability into its mission while advancing healthcare for communities in India and international markets.

Laborate remains committed to strengthening its contribution to society through responsible manufacturing, community initiatives, and environmental stewardship.