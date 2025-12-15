Odisha to host state – level pharma summit in Bhubaneswar on December 16

The Government of Odisha will host the Odisha Pharma Summit 2025 on December 16 in Bhubaneswar under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The summit will bring together pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturers, startups and innovators, healthcare experts, investors, and industry stakeholders to discuss opportunities in Odisha’s pharmaceuticals sector.

At the summit, the Government of Odisha will launch the Odisha Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Policy 2025. The policy is aimed at attracting investments, improving ease of doing business, and creating employment opportunities in the life sciences sector.

The Government of Odisha will also announce the development of two industrial parks, including one Pharmaceutical Park and one Medical Devices Park. These initiatives are intended to strengthen healthcare manufacturing infrastructure in the state and support industry activity.

The event will also include the signing of memoranda of understanding between the Government of Odisha and companies, marking steps towards strengthening the pharmaceutical and medical devices ecosystem in the state.

The programme will feature an Industry Perspective Session, where leaders from the sector will share views on business enablers, research, and Odisha’s role as a destination for healthcare manufacturing.

The summit will be attended by Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha; Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Minister for Health & Family Welfare; Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister for Industries & Skill Development and Technical Education; along with officials from the Government of Odisha.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister for Industries & Skill Development and Technical Education, said: “Odisha welcomes all pharma, medical devices & related sector industries, investors, and thought leaders to join us at this summit. We are committed to building a strong, future-ready ecosystem that supports growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.”

The Government of Odisha has invited stakeholders from healthcare and industry to participate in the summit focused on the sector in the state.