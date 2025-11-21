DISSO India 2025 kicks off in Mumbai, showcasing global advances in dissolution science

The Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science (SPDS) today inaugurated the 13th Annual DISSO India Symposium, one of the most anticipated international events in dissolution science in Mumbai.

The event, held on 21–22 November 2025 in Mumbai, has drawn scientists, regulatory authorities, academicians, and industry professionals from across the globe. This year’s theme, “Advances in Dissolution Technology and Regulatory Implications for Quality,” underscores the growing importance of dissolution testing in ensuring the quality, performance, and reliability of modern drug products.

The two-day programme is structured around high-impact scientific sessions, keynote lectures, interactive discussions, and expert panels that explore trends shaping the future of drug product evaluation.

Key technical focus areas include:

In vitro release testing (IVRT) and in vitro permeation testing (IVPT)

Dissolution testing for non-oral complex dosage forms

Regulatory perspectives and biowaiver pathways

Automation in dissolution using advanced technologies such as USP Type IV apparatus

Method development for ophthalmic, topical, inhalation, and other specialty formulations

The symposium will feature presentations from globally recognized leaders in dissolution and regulatory science. Distinguished speakers include:

Dr. Vinod P. Shah, internationally renowned regulatory expert and former US FDA scientist

Dr. Samit Haddouchi, Managing Director, SOTAX Pharma Services, Switzerland

Dr. Sanyog Jain, Professor and Head of Pharmaceutics, NIPER

Dr. Deepak Hegde, Cipla

Dr. Mark Liddell, Senior Manager, Dosage Form Performance Lab, SOTAX USA

These experts will share insights on analytical strategies, regulatory expectations, and the practical application of dissolution science to ensure drug product quality.

DISSO India 2025 will host two major panel discussions designed to encourage dialogue between regulatory authorities, pharmaceutical companies, and academic researchers:

Panel 1: “Dissolution assessment of complex formulations – an emerging challenge”

Panel 2: “Is compliance with dissolution requirements a relatively bigger issue?”

These sessions aim to identify pain points, harmonize approaches, and foster data-driven solutions for industry-wide challenges.