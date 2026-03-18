Zydus and Torrent Pharma sign licensing agreement to co-market innovative Semaglutide injection in India

Zydus Lifesciences, an innovation-led global life-sciences company and Torrent Pharma, a specialty-focused global pharmaceutical company, have entered into a Licensing and Supply Agreement to co-market Semaglutide Injection in the Indian market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zydus will manufacture and supply the product, while Torrent Pharma has received semi-exclusive rights to co-market the product in India under its own brand name SEMBOLIC, leveraging its strong presence in chronic therapies and extensive field force across the country.

Zydus will market the product under its brand SEMAGLYN, MASHEMA and ALTERME, while Torrent Pharma will market the product under its brand SEMBOLIC. As part of the agreement, Torrent Pharma will pay an upfront licensing fee to Zydus.

Zydus has developed an innovative formulation of Semaglutide Injection (15 mg/3 ml) in a prefilled cartridge administered using a reusable patient-friendly pen device, enabling delivery of all strengths for both indications through a single device platform. The formulation combined with the reusable pen device is designed to enhance patient convenience, improve treatment adherence, and support better long-term compliance, addressing key challenges in chronic disease management.

Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise:

as monotherapy, when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications

in addition to other medicinal products for the treatment of diabetes

It is also indicated for use in adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise, and as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial BMI of ≥30 kg/m² (obesity) or ≥27 kg/m² (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or dyslipidaemia.

This partnership brings together Zydus’s strong product development and manufacturing capabilities and Torrent Pharma’s deep market expertise across India, with the shared objective of improving patient access to advanced GLP-1 therapies for metabolic disorders.