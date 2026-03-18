Akums launches first-of-its-kind Lasmiditan dispersible tablets for rapid migraine care

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of the world’s first Lasmiditan dispersible tablets, marking an important step forward in the treatment of acute migraine. The DCGI-approved formulation introduces a patient-friendly approach to migraine management, designed to provide faster and more convenient relief during sudden migraine attacks.

Headache disorders remain one of the most common neurological conditions globally, yet they continue to be under-recognised and under-treated. Migraine, in particular, is a debilitating neurovascular disorder characterised by recurrent episodes of throbbing, often one-sided headaches accompanied by symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and sensitivity to sound. According to global estimates, over one billion people are living with migraine, making it one of the most prevalent neurological conditions worldwide.

Akums’ new dispersible tablet formulation is designed to address some of the most common challenges patients face during migraine attacks. This patient-centric format is particularly useful since migraine episodes are often accompanied by symptoms such as nausea, gastric stasis, vomiting, and difficulty swallowing, which can make taking conventional tablets difficult. The dispersible formulation can be mixed in a small quantity of water, allowing for easier intake during such episodes and improving overall patient compliance.

The formulation is engineered with a dual disintegration mechanism of swelling and effervescence for rapid dispersion and faster therapeutic action during acute migraine. In addition, Akums has developed advanced taste-masking technology to overcome the intensely bitter taste of Lasmiditan, improving palatability and making the treatment easier for patients to take during acute attacks. Together, these features contribute to better patient compliance at a time when quick relief is critical.

Lasmiditan belongs to the ‘ditans’ class of anti-migraine drugs and acts as a highly selective serotonin 5-HT1F receptor agonist. With a binding affinity that is more than 440 times higher for the 5-HT1F receptor than for 5-HT1B/1D receptors, the drug works directly on sensory neurons associated with migraine pathways. Because of this targeted mechanism, Lasmiditan is often referred to as a neurally active anti-migraine agent. It is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults and is not intended for preventive therapy.

By combining this targeted mechanism with a dispersible, easy-to-administer dosage form, Akums’ innovation represents a next-generation option for managing acute migraine attacks. The formulation enables quick administration, rapid onset of action, and improved bioavailability while eliminating the need to swallow conventional tablets, making it especially useful when patients experience nausea or vomiting during migraine episodes.

Commenting on the development, Arushi Jain, Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals said, “Anyone who has experienced a migraine understands how suddenly and intensely it can disrupt everyday life. In those moments, patients need relief that is not only effective but also convenient to take. With the world’s first Lasmiditan dispersible tablets, we wanted to create a solution that responds to those real patient challenges. The formulation disperses quickly in water which is especially helpful during attacks when nausea or difficulty swallowing often makes conventional tablets hard to use. At Akums, we remain committed to developing thoughtful pharmaceutical innovations that combine strong science with practical patient needs, ultimately improving the treatment experience.”

The introduction of Lasmiditan dispersible tablets marks a step forward in migraine management with a patient-friendly dosage format. At Akums, this development reflects a broader commitment to delivering high-quality, innovation-led pharmaceutical solutions through advanced manufacturing capabilities, robust R&D, and a strong focus on patient-centric formulation design, ensuring improved accessibility, compliance, and overall treatment outcomes.