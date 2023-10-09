Your right to play in this market requires a degree of sophistication, automation

Mr Kalliath, what are the business drivers for such warehouse automation solutions for pharma companies in India?

Prem Kalliath: The pharma industry in India has many components in its value chain, from the large API to formulation to specialty manufacturers, etc. All of them require automation, but different kinds of automation, depending on the kind of load they need to deal with, in terms of tonnage, number of SKUs and the number of destinations between all of them. These three factors will have implications in the way you store, pack and distribute your packages.