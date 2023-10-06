Biocon signs commercialisation pact with Juno Pharma in Canada for Liraglutide

Biocon has signed a partnership agreement with Juno Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada, for the commercialisation of its vertically integrated, complex formulation, Liraglutide, a drug-device combination for the treatment and management of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Under the terms of this agreement, Biocon will be responsible for obtaining regulatory approval for Liraglutide, and thereafter, for the manufacture and supply of the product in the Canadian market

Juno specialises in high-value generic, complex, biosimilar and other medicines of scarcity.

The total addressable market opportunity of Liraglutide in Canada is approximately $100 million as per the IQVIA MAT Q2 2023.