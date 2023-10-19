Why does Pycnogenol® offer such a wide range of health benefits?

Pycnogenol® French maritime pine bark is dubbed the “gold standard ingredient”, “a phenomenon” and a “natural all-rounder” (1, 2). Clinical studies have shown Pycnogenol® to be beneficial for heart health, cognitive function and respiratory health, as well as for eye health, skincare, women’s health and several other body functions (3-10). But how can one ingredient alone have such a wide range of benefits across multiple applications? Let’s shed some light on the holistic nature and efficacy of Pycnogenol®.

Pycnogenol® is much more than just an ingredient

First and foremost, Pycnogenol® stands apart from single compounds. Pycnogenol® is a naturally programmed combination with constant proportions of procyanidins, bioflavonoids and organic acids, which offer amazing natural properties. Pycnogenol® French maritime pine bark extract’s unique blend of active compounds cannot be found in any other plant extract. Each of its compounds provides a different way of acting in the body. Some of the larger molecules get further processed in the gut into metabolites. Remarkably, these metabolites are also absorbed into our bloodstream, contributing to Pycnogenol® overall efficacy.

Consequently, Pycnogenol® offers a comprehensive array of active compounds, distinguishing it from single-component alternatives. The key properties of Pycnogenol® on the body are its powerful antioxidant actions

(3, 4, 11-16) , its natural anti-inflammatory benefits (3, 4, 11-17- 19), its effects on the skin and tissues (8, 18, 20, 21) and its support to blood circulation (3, 7, 22-33).

Collectively, these mechanisms account for the extensive range of applications that Pycnogenol® holds in the realms of health and beauty. Ongoing research will continue to unveil further insights and potentially discover additional applications for the effects of Pycnogenol®.

Pycnogenol® improves blood circul