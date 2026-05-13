Shilpa Medicare enters strategic partnership with NXI Therapeutics AG

Shilpa Medicare, a global integrated pharmaceutical and CDMO company, announced the signing of a long-term development and commercial manufacturing agreement with NXI Therapeutics AG, Switzerland.

Under the terms of agreement, Shilpa group will provide comprehensive CMC development, process scale-up, GMP clinical supply, and commercial manufacturing support. The collaboration spans early development through commercialization, positioning Shilpa as a lifecycle partner for the program.

Autoimmune and immune-modulation segments represent one of the fastest-growing therapeutic categories globally, driven by increasing prevalence and demand for targeted immunotherapies. By securing this mandate at an early stage, Shilpa enhances its participation in high-value, innovation-driven pipelines with scalable commercial potential.

This is the third named partnership deal Shilpa has announced in the past year, as the CDMO continues to expand rapidly amid strengthening demand from Western biotechs for its integrated R&D capabilities and advanced GMP manufacturing.

While financial terms remain confidential, the agreement includes milestone-linked expansion potential and may evolve into a multi-year commercial supply relationship, subject to successful clinical and regulatory progression.

Vishnukanth Bhutada, Managing Director, Shilpa Medicare Limited commented, “This collaboration reinforces Shilpa’s transformation into a strategic innovation partner for global biotech companies. Our integrated development and commercial manufacturing capabilities enable us to support complex assets across the full product lifecycle. We continue to see strong momentum in high-value biologics and specialty therapeutics, strengthening long-term growth visibility for our CDMO platform.”

Dr Ruben Herrendorff, CEO, NXI Therapeutics AG added, “Shilpa’s scientific depth, quality systems, and scalable GMP manufacturing capabilities make them an ideal partner as we advance our immunomodulatory program toward clinical and commercial milestones.”

With expanding biologics capabilities, advanced GMP facilities in India, and increasing global biotech engagements, Shilpa continues to strengthen its position as a trusted development and commercial manufacturing partner in high-growth therapeutic segments.