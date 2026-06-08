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CBC India and Metalco-Alupack sign exclusive strategic partnership

The company looks forward to delivering high-quality  pharmaceutical aluminium packaging solutions that support product integrity, regulatory  compliance and patient safety.

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By EP News Bureau
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CBC India has announced an exclusive partnership between its Ingredients &  Packaging Solutions (IPS) Division and Metalco-Alupack, a leading European manufacturer  of pharmaceutical aluminium packaging solutions. 

This partnership represents a significant milestone in journey, reinforcing CBC India’s commitment to supporting the pharmaceutical industry with high-quality, reliable ingredients and packaging solutions, while driving market development and distribution of Metalco Alupack products across India. 

Metalco-Alupack specializes in the production of seamless anodized aluminium containers for  chemical and pharmaceutical products, particularly sterile APIs. Known for its superior  European quality and strong regulatory support, Metalco-Alupack has established itself as a  trusted partner for pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide. 

Mario Bartolomei, Managing Director, Metalco-Alupack stated: “We are pleased to partner  with CBC India as we expand our presence in the Indian pharmaceutical market. CBC India’s  strong industry expertise, extensive market reach and commitment to customer success make  them an ideal partner for Metalco-Alupack. Together, we look forward to delivering high-quality  pharmaceutical aluminium packaging solutions that support product integrity, regulatory  compliance and patient safety.” 

Durgesh Sharma, Managing Director, CBC India commented: “At CBC India, strong  partnerships are at the heart of everything we do. We are excited to join hands with Metalco Alupack and aim to unlock new opportunities by combining Metalco-Alupack’s century-long  expertise in aluminium processing and pharmaceutical packaging to create sustainable growth together and deliver trusted pharmaceutical packaging solutions across India.” 

 

EP News Bureau
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