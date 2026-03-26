Sightsavers India and AbbVie India advance nationwide Glaucoma awareness efforts in Jaipur

Sightsavers India, in collaboration with AbbVie Therapeutics India, continued its national drive to address glaucoma-related visual impairment by convening a state-level consultation in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The initiative is part of an ongoing multi-city engagement designed to strengthen awareness, expand early screening efforts, and mobilise action against one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness.

The consultation was held at Hilton Jaipur, Geejgarh House, bringing together ophthalmologists, policymakers, public health professionals and civil society organisations to collectively examine the glaucoma burden in the region and chart a path toward stronger awareness and earlier detection.

The 2026 campaign builds on a strong foundation laid the previous year, when five state-level consultations and a national consultation in New Delhi sparked sustained conversation around glaucoma prevention across the country. The Jaipur consultation deepens this regional engagement, creating space for local experts, stakeholders and the government to exchange knowledge, identify gaps and strengthen commitments to eye health in Rajasthan.

The consultation focused on glaucoma’s risk factors, the critical window for early diagnosis and the importance of routine eye examinations. Glaucoma screening kiosks equipped with portable diagnostic tools were set up at the venue, giving participants direct access to eye screenings. Those identified with potential risk factors were referred for further clinical consultation and treatment.

The session commenced with a welcome address by Jatin Tiwari, Director – Programme Operations, Sightsavers India. This was followed by opening remarks from Dr Rahul Rathod, Director, Medical Affairs, AbbVie Therapeutics India. The inaugural remarks were delivered by Dr Nagendra Singh Shekhawat, Head of the Ophthalmology Department, SMS Hospital.

RN Mohanty, CEO, Sightsavers India said, “With each consultation, we move closer to ensuring that communities recognise the signs of glaucoma and seek timely eye examinations. Addressing glaucoma requires more than awareness, it calls for stronger systems that enable timely detection and appropriate care. This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with AbbVie Therapeutics India, allows us to work closely with local experts and government stakeholders while strengthening a prevention-oriented approach. Such collaborative efforts bring together diverse perspectives and contribute to ensuring that more people are diagnosed early.”

Dr Rahul Rathod, Director, Medical Affairs, AbbVie Therapeutics India said, “Glaucoma management extends well beyond diagnosis, with long-term outcomes closely linked to consistent monitoring and adherence to treatment. Through our collaboration with Sightsavers India, we are supporting initiatives that bring clinical perspectives into broader public health discussions. Platforms like these help highlight the importance of sustained care and informed decision-making in managing glaucoma effectively.”

The programme also featured insights from leading clinicians and public health practitioners. The keynote address was delivered by Dr Laxman Singh Jhala, Medical Director, Alakh Nayan Mandir Eye Hospital. This was followed by a panel discussion where participants actively contributed to the dialogue, raising pertinent questions and exchanging perspectives with the panellists.

The dialogue highlighted the importance of integrating glaucoma screening into primary healthcare systems, building the capabilities of eye-care providers and improving patient counselling to support long-term treatment adherence.

A total of 99 participants attended the consultation, of whom approximately 45 individuals underwent glaucoma screening at the venue. Supported by portable diagnostic tools, the screening initiative enabled early identification of individuals at potential risk, who were referred for further evaluation.

Through this continued partnership, Sightsavers India and AbbVie Therapeutics India remain committed to making glaucoma a public health priority—ensuring more people across India are screened early, diagnosed in time and supported in preserving their vision for life.