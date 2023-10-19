Biotech startup Mestastop raises $ 500k for cancer drug discovery and repurposing technology

Mestastop Solutions, a biotechnology startup, has raised Rs 4.5 crores or $500k in a Pre Series A round led by 92 angels and Malpani Ventures. In 2021 the company had secured a seed funding of Rs 2 crores led by IIM Ahmedabad’s CIIE with participation from IKP and angel investors.

Founded by Arnab Roy Chowdhury and Debabani Roy Chowdhury, Mestastop is creating a cancer metastasis focussed platform, which uses wet lab biology and predictive analytics to identify and distinguish unique properties of metastasis and leverage them for drug discovery and patient treatment.

The funds will be used to generate proof of concept data with small molecules around the identified first-in-class targets and also help progress drug repurposing efforts to delay metastasis by identifying probable clinical candidates. New animal models and clinical studies will also be supported, along with strategic business development activities.