Tecan establishes direct sales and specialist lab automation service operations in India

Tecan, a global provider of laboratory automation and solutions has announced the launch of direct operations in India, including a dedicated local sales and service team based in Gurugram, near New Delhi. The launch, marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, is an important milestone in the company’s geographical expansion and reinforces its commitment to serving customers in one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest-growing life sciences markets.

For over a decade, Tecan has supported customers in India through its trusted distributor partner Bioscreen. As it establishes a direct presence, Tecan will continue to work with Bioscreen, combining local expertise with closer customer engagement and strengthened support.

The establishment of Tecan India, incorporated on April 1, 2026, brings the company closer to customers across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic and diagnostic sectors, enabling more direct collaboration and responsive local support.

Mukta Acharya, EVP and Head of Tecan’s Life Sciences business said, “India is a key market for the future of life sciences, with strong momentum across CROs, pharma, biotech and diagnostics. Establishing a direct presence allows us to be closer to our customers, deepen collaboration and further strengthen the value we deliver locally.”

Building on its expansion into South Korea in 2024, Tecan is strengthening its presence in high-growth regions as part of its ongoing commitment to improving the lives and health of people. It does this by enabling its customers to scale healthcare innovation globally.