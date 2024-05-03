WHO, THSTI launch e-learning course on rational use of medicines for pharmacists

World Health Organisation (WHO) India Country Office along with the Translational Health Science & Technology Institute (THSTI), Government of India in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) have co-developed and launched an e-learning course on the Rational use of medicines for pharmacists.

Appropriate use of medicines is a key factor in achieving Universal health coverage WHO defines rational use of Medicines (RUM) as “patients receiving medications appropriate to their clinical needs, in doses that meet their requirements, for an adequate time, and at the lowest cost to them and their community”.

Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General (India), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation Govt of India highlighted during his Inaugural Address “I firmly advocate that the rational use of medicines is pivotal in preventing avoidable adverse drug effects, optimising therapeutic outcomes by fostering patient adherence, and minimising the overall expenditure on drug therapy.

The Govt of India through the National Health Policy (2017) emphasises the importance of rational use of medicines including pharmacovigilance in healthcare settings.

Congratulating THSTI, PCI, and WHO India Office, for the launch of the e-learning course on rational use of Medicines, Dr Roderico H Ofrin, WHO Representative to India said, “I am certain this course will enhance the knowledge of pharmacists in the promotion of rational use of medicines across healthcare delivery system in the nation and ultimately contribute to providing quality health care to patients.”

WHO recommends strategies to promote rational use of medicines which includes drug use policies, clinical guidelines and evidence-based clinical practice, essential medicines list, public education about medicines, and appropriate and enforced regulation.

“This online course has several unique features like inbuilt mechanism for an exit assessment and certification and dynamic discussion forum for continued interaction between the experts & participants,” said Dr Hilde, Team Leader, Health systems, WHO India Country office.

In his Keynote Address, Dr G Karthikeyan, Executive Director, BRICS-Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India emphasised that “This course aims to deepen understanding and promote compliance with rational medication practices within the healthcare system. By ensuring patients receive appropriate medications in optimal doses and duration at minimal cost, pharmacists play a pivotal role in enhancing healthcare quality.”

Acknowledging the importance of rational use of medicines Dr Montu Patel, President, Pharmacy Council of India stated, “Pharmacy Council of India will extend all support to THSTI and WHO for improving the rational use of medicines to develop education and policy interventions for safe and rational use of medicines.”

This course comprises various modules such as the basic concept of rational use of Medicines, pharmacy practice regulation and drug regulatory system in India. It is steered by distinguished course advisory group members and faculty members from different parts of country having expertise in the field of medicine, pharmacology, public health and drug regulation among others, said Dr Madhur Gupta, Technical Officer, WHO India Country Office, in her opening remarks.

The launch ceremony was attended by course advisory group members including the Chair Dr Gagandeep Kang, Director-Enterics, Diagnostics, Genomics & Epidemiology, Global Health, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF); Dr Deependra Singh, Chairman – Education Regulation Committee, Pharmacy Council of India; Dr Sucheta Banerjee Kurundkar, Principal Scientist II, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute; Dr Dhananjay K Sable, Deputy Drugs Controller (India) CDSCO, MoHFW; and Eminent Subject Experts from all over the country.