Waters Corporation launches Xevo Charge Detection Mass Spectrometer for large biomolecule analysis

Waters Corporation has announced the launch of the Waters Xevo Charge Detection Mass Spectrometer (CDMS), designed to measure and characterise a broad range of mega-mass biomolecules that are central to next-generation therapeutics and structural biology.

With the growth of cell and gene therapies, mRNA, and complex protein therapeutics, scientists face challenges in analysing large and heterogeneous drug modalities. The company stated that current analytical tools are limited in resolution, sensitivity, and compliance-readiness. The Xevo CDMS System addresses these challenges through direct, individual-particle mass measurement for molecules up to 150+ megadaltons (MDa), enabling analysis of protein complexes, nucleic acids, lipid nanoparticles, and viral vectors.

“Waters continues to make strategic investments in large molecules, recognising that advanced tools for bioanalytical characterisation play a critical role in driving therapeutic breakthroughs. Today, we are proud to introduce the first-of-its-kind Xevo Charge Detection Mass Spectrometer, enabling the precise analysis of previously unmeasurable molecules,” said Udit Batra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Waters Corporation. “We believe the Xevo CDMS will accelerate the global development of genetic medicines and other advanced modalities by providing a greater understanding of the characteristics of large molecules earlier in development, which is crucial for making life-changing therapies more accessible to patients.”

According to Waters, the Xevo CDMS enables the analysis of new modalities such as empty, partial, and full viral vector capsids, using up to 100-fold less sample volume than current techniques. It can deliver results in under ten minutes, even at concentrations as low as 10¹⁰ vp/mL. This capability allows for real-time characterisation of gene therapies during process development, improving safety and efficacy.

The system also eliminates the need for deconvolution or digestion methods, providing simple and accurate analysis of complex molecules. Waters stated that the technology supports applications across discovery, process development, regulatory approval, and manufacturing.

“Our mission is to accelerate the development of gene therapies for genetically mediated cardiovascular diseases and Alzheimer’s, where there is a significant unmet need in treatment options,” said Timothy Fenn, Ph.D., Vice President, Analytical Development and Quality Control, Lexeo Therapeutics. “With CDMS, we’re asking questions we didn’t know we could ask. It’s a game-changer for our analytical workflows, enabling us to generate accurate, reproducible results in minutes.”

The Electrostatic Linear Ion Trap (ELIT) lies at the core of the Xevo CDMS, allowing direct measurement of individual ions through simultaneous mass-to-charge ratio and mass determination. The technology was developed at Indiana University by Distinguished Professors Martin Jarrold and David Clemmer, founders of Megadalton Solutions. Waters acquired the technology assets and intellectual property rights from Indiana University in 2022 to accelerate its commercialisation.