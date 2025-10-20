Express Pharma

Eli Lilly reports positive Phase 3 results for orforglipron in type 2 diabetes trials

Eli Lilly highlights findings from two late-stage trials demonstrating orforglipron’s effectiveness in improving blood sugar control and supporting weight reduction in adults with type 2 diabetes

Latest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 85

Eli Lilly and Company announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 ACHIEVE-2 and ACHIEVE-5 trials. ACHIEVE-2, the second head-to-head trial in the program, evaluated orforglipron versus dapagliflozin, an SGLT-2 inhibitor, in adults with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled on metformin. Separately, ACHIEVE-5 assessed orforglipron versus placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes and inadequate glycaemic control with titrated insulin glargine, with or without metformin and/or SGLT-2 inhibitors.

In both trials, orforglipron (3 mg, 12 mg, 36 mg) met the primary and all key secondary endpoints at 40 weeks for both the efficacy and treatment-regimen estimands. The results showed significant A1C reduction and weight loss as well as improvements in multiple cardiovascular risk factors, consistent with previously disclosed studies in type 2 diabetes.

Jeff Emmick, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president of product development, Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, said: “Orforglipron has now demonstrated superiority over two active comparators in clinical trials for type 2 diabetes. In ACHIEVE-2, orforglipron outperformed dapagliflozin, a commonly used SGLT-2 therapy, and in ACHIEVE-3, showed greater efficacy than oral semaglutide. The findings from ACHIEVE-5 add to this momentum, showing significant A1C reduction and weight loss when used in combination with titrated basal insulin. Together, these results reinforce orforglipron’s potential to become a new standard of care for people living with type 2 diabetes.”

In both trials, the overall safety and tolerability profile of orforglipron, as well as treatment discontinuation rates, were consistent with previous studies. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal-related and generally mild to moderate in severity. No hepatic safety signal was observed.

The detailed results of these trials will be presented at a future medical meeting and published in a peer-reviewed journal. Results from ACHIEVE-4, the final global registration trial in the ACHIEVE programme, are expected in the first quarter of 2026. Lilly plans to submit orforglipron for the treatment of type 2 diabetes to global regulatory agencies in 2026, while submission for the treatment of obesity is on track to occur by the end of this year.

 

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.