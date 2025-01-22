USFDA lifts clinical hold on Opella’s planned actual use trial to switch Cialis from prescription to OTC

Opella, Sanofi’s Consumer Healthcare business, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted a clinical hold on its planned actual use trial (AUT) to support the switch of Cialis (tadalafil) from a prescription to an over-the-counter medicine. This decision allows for the initiation of the AUT and makes Cialis the first PDE-5 inhibitor to achieve this milestone.

AUTs evaluate the use of the medicine under real-world conditions to identify any issues that have not previously been identified and to confirm that consumers can self-diagnose and treat themselves appropriately without the help of a healthcare provider.

On October 21, 2024, Sanofi and CD&R announced the intention to transfer a 50 per cent controlling stake in Opella to CD&R with Sanofi remaining a significant shareholder.

Cialis (tadalafil) in the US is currently only available with a prescription. Cialis is a tablet taken to treat erectile dysfunction (ED), the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and both ED and the signs and symptoms of BPH. Cialis is the only PDE-5 inhibitor treatment that offers men a choice when it comes to treatment for ED.

