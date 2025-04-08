Cadila Pharmaceuticals launches Vasograin EC with US FDA-approved formulation for migraine relief

Cadila Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of Vasograin EC, a reformulated version of its established migraine treatment, Vasograin. The updated formulation is now manufactured in a US FDA-approved facility, aligning with international regulatory and quality standards.

Vasograin EC has been designed with a reduced tablet size aimed at improving patient compliance and adherence. It is formulated to support rapid and sustained relief from migraine, targeting both acute and prolonged migraine attacks.

Sharing the company’s vision behind the launch, a spokesperson from Cadila Pharmaceuticals said, “At Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Care continues to improving patient outcomes by ensuring our medications meet the highest regulatory and quality benchmarks.”

Vasograin EC has recorded a 42 per cent growth in the last two years, which the company attributes to its continued adoption among patients and healthcare professionals. The brand currently holds the number one position in the ergotamine segment, with a reported 84 per cent share of the market.

The company further noted that over 400 crore Vasograin tablets have been sold through a distribution network of over two lakh retailers across India.

With demand for migraine management solutions rising, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has stated its commitment to delivering formulations that align with global manufacturing standards while maintaining accessibility in domestic markets.