Romaco earns gold-level recognition in the EcoVadis sustainability ratings

The Romaco Group has been awarded its first-ever gold medal in the EcoVadis sustainability ratings, scoring 80 out of a possible 100 points. This result puts the international group of companies in the top two per cent of all suppliers assessed. EcoVadis is a globally recognised provider of sustainability ratings with more than 150,000 rated organisations in over 185 countries.

The Romaco Group has earned its first-ever Gold Level Recognition in the EcoVadis sustainability ratings. The international group of companies scored 80 out of a possible 100 points, putting it in the top two per cent of all suppliers assessed. Following the silver medal won in 2023, this represents a great success for the manufacturer of processing and packaging technologies – and is further proof that the sustainability strategy adopted in 2020 is making an impact.

EcoVadis is an internationally recognised rating agency that assesses participants based on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Operational performance and investments in the following four areas are analysed: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. The EcoVadis score reflects the quality of an organisation’s sustainability management system. Since 2007, over 150,000 companies from more than 250 different industries and over 185 countries have undergone the rating agency’s sustainability assessment.

For the first time ever, the assessment of the Romaco Group included all six production sites: Karlsruhe, Cologne and Steinen (Germany) as well as Bologna (Italy), Barcelona (Spain) and Changsha (China). The carbon footprint of each individual Business Unit was determined and certified by an outside inspection body for this purpose. The calculation was carried out per the international standards of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG). Romaco uses this operational carbon footprint as a starting point for implementing measures to accelerate decarbonisation and define climate objectives.

Strong commitment to climate protection

Romaco has repeatedly achieved very good scores in the EcoVadis rating’s Environment category, not least due to the Group’s strong commitment to globally recognised climate change objectives. In 2024, Romaco’s plans for reducing Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions were confirmed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Through its membership in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the manufacturer is additionally committed to sustainable and responsible corporate governance. Romaco’s environmental management practices have been certified to ISO 14001 at four of its six production sites as a result of this.

All of the machinery supplier’s technologies are offered in a carbon-neutral version. What’s more, Romaco specifically invests in research and development projects to curb its machines’ energy consumption. The use of innovative energy recovery systems has significantly reduced carbon dioxide emissions from the company’s process plants. Romaco Tecpharm tablet coaters equipped with a cross-flow heat exchanger cut heat energy consumption by up to 50 per cent. Thanks to an integrated heat pump, the heat energy required by fluid bed processors from Romaco Innojet can be over 70 per cent lower. In the primary packaging segment, Romaco Noack’s Unity 600 blister packaging line now consumes substantially less energy courtesy of a new blister transfer system that dispenses with a vacuum-assisted overhead conveyor.

Improved performance on labour & human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement

Compared to the 2023 rating, Romaco performed noticeably better in the Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement categories. Among other things, target and company agreements on employee development and training were decisive here, as were corporate health and pension schemes. Romaco also scored highly with its compliance policy as well as its flexible working hours and flextime model. Various supplier surveys were undertaken and a code of conduct was drawn up for Purchasing, laying the foundation for sustainable procurement.

“The gold medal was a team effort”, emphasised Yannick Rastetter, Sustainability Coordinator at the Romaco Group. “It fills us with pride that, as a mid-market company with less than 1000 employees worldwide, we succeeded in meeting the high requirements of the EcoVadis rating across all countries and sites and earned such an excellent ranking. And of course, we aim to improve on this already fantastic result in the future. As far as climate protection is concerned, on the one hand, we’re doing everything we can to achieve even lower emission levels while on the other, we’re developing technologies to reduce the end product’s carbon footprint. After all, that’s not only in our customers’ interests; it also has benefits for consumer and environment