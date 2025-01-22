Kenvue launches WHO-approved Ready-to-Drink ORS

Kenvue has expanded its Ready-to-Drink (RTD) rehydration portfolio with the launch of ORS, a WHO-approved formula designed for patients experiencing diarrhoea-induced dehydration. With this addition, Kenvue now offers a comprehensive hydration portfolio addressing both diarrheal and non-diarrheal dehydration.

A Kenvue study, “Wide Variability in Osmolarity of Reconstituted Powdered Oral Rehydration Salts Due to Disparity in the Method of Preparation Among Indian Consumers” published in Journal of Applied Pharmaceutical Sciences revealed substantial preparation errors in powdered ORS solutions that may compromise their efficacy and may pose risks during diarrheal dehydration. The study recorded osmolality variations due to inaccuracies in water volume measurements along with subjective measures such as taste preferences, underscoring the challenges caregivers face in preparing powdered ORS solutions correctly.

Similarly, a study on knowledge and practices regarding oral rehydration therapy among mothers in the rural area of Vasind, India highlighted common preparation errors faced by caregivers when preparing ORS powder. The study mentioned that while 122 mothers were aware of ORS packets to be dissolved in 1 litre of water, only 32 per cent of mothers had accurate knowledge of the preparation of ORS, yet nearly half of these mothers followed the wrong practice of preparing ORS.

A press release from the company states that the new WHO ORS is designed with Hydra-Activ Technology and ensures 100 per cent assured WHO Osmolarity supporting faster recovery from diarrhoea, mitigating water contamination, preparation errors and other concerns when using WHO ORS powder formulations. The new product is available in two flavours, Apple and Orange.