Indian Society for Clinical Research appoints Dr Seema Pai as President

The Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR) has announced the appointment of Dr Seema Pai as President for the 2025–2028 term. Dr Pai succeeds Dr Sanish Davis, who served as President from 2021 to 2025. The new leadership team also includes Anirban Roychowdhury as Honorary General Secretary and Amita Bhave as Treasurer.

Dr Pai’s appointment comes at a time when the clinical research sector in India is adapting to changes in technology and evolving regulatory structures. Commenting on her priorities, Dr Seema Pai stated, “As ISCR celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025, I am honored to lead ISCR at this pivotal moment. India has made remarkable strides in clinical research, from late-phase trials in the early 2000s to pioneering innovations like indigenous CAR-T cell therapy currently in 2025. Our focus on quality, speed, and ethics has earned global trust, leading to transformative work and advancements in clinical trials. Moving forward, ISCR remains committed to patient centricity, regulatory excellence, and fostering collaborations that drive clinical research in India. I extend my gratitude to Dr Sanish Davis and our outgoing executive committee for their invaluable contributions.”

Dr Pai has over two decades of experience in clinical research. She currently leads the Global Site & Study Operations for the India Cluster, covering India, South Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa at Pfizer.

Outgoing President Dr Sanish Davis reflected on the progress made during his term. He said, “It has been an incredible journey leading ISCR over the past four years, during which we have witnessed significant progress in strengthening India’s clinical research ecosystem. From advancing regulatory frameworks to fostering collaboration across industry and academia, ISCR has played a pivotal role in driving positive change. I am confident that under Dr. Seema Pai’s leadership, along with the new Executive Committee, ISCR will continue its mission of championing ethical, innovative, and patient-centric clinical research in India. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr Seema Pai, Anirban Roychowdhury, and Amita Bhave, and I look forward to seeing ISCR scale even greater heights under their stewardship of the society.”

ISCR, established in 2005, represents professionals involved in clinical research in India. The organisation engages with stakeholders across industry, academia, and government to strengthen the clinical research ecosystem and promote ethical and evidence-based practices.