Upskilling and reskilling: Key to driving innovation in India’s pharma sector

India’s pharmaceutical industry, the third largest globally by volume, plays a key role in improving global healthcare outcomes. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the digital transformation and underscored the importance of adaptability. In this evolving landscape, upskilling and reskilling have become essential as technological advancements, regulatory changes, and the demand for innovative healthcare solutions continue to grow.

A skilled workforce is critical to addressing the complexities of modern drug development and personalised medicine. Upskilling helps professionals stay proficient in cutting-edge technologies like AI, data analytics, and biotechnology, which are transforming drug discovery and manufacturing. On the other hand, reskilling allows employees to transition into new roles in digital health, regulatory affairs, and biopharma, ensuring they remain relevant in a rapidly changing job market.

Digital transformation is reshaping every aspect of the pharma sector. Technologies like AI, big data, and machine learning are revolutionising research, development, and manufacturing. However, adopting these tools is not enough—there’s a need for a culture of continuous learning and adaptability. Agile manufacturing, for example, is increasingly necessary to meet the demands for personalised treatments, and AI-driven processes enhance both efficiency and precision.

Regulatory compliance is another key driver of upskilling in the pharmaceutical industry. With the sector heavily regulated, companies need employees who understand the complex rules governing drug development, manufacturing, and marketing. By investing in training programs that cover regulatory updates, organisations ensure their teams are equipped to maintain product integrity and compliance.

Research and innovation are also central to driving the industry forward. As India moves up the value chain, skilled talent is needed to develop novel therapies and address unmet patient needs. Professionals adept in life sciences, research methodologies, and technologies like AI/ML and data analytics are crucial for these advancements. A workforce equipped with cutting-edge skills and knowledge drives innovation across the value chain, from R&D to manufacturing and distribution. For instance, agile manufacturing techniques, enabled by automation and AI-driven processes, are becoming increasingly necessary to meet the demands for more personalised treatments and smaller production runs.

To address the evolving skill needs of the industry, both Government and industry bodies are working together to create comprehensive skill development programs. For example, the Skill India Mission 2.0 aims to upskill Allied Healthcare Professionals (AHPs) through a demand-driven, outcome-based approach. The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, introduced in 2021, standardises education and practice for AHPs, a crucial step in addressing the skill gap exposed by the pandemic.

In conclusion, upskilling and reskilling are vital for the pharmaceutical sector’s resilience and long-term success. By investing in continuous workforce development, the industry can foster innovation, streamline operations, and meet the complex healthcare challenges of the future. Equipped with the right skills, professionals will drive the next wave of breakthroughs, enhancing global health outcomes while ensuring sustainable growth for their organisations.