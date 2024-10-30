PM Modi inaugurates Lyfius Pharma’s flagship Penicillin-G facility

Lyfius Pharma announces the inauguration of its Pen- G manufacturing facility, at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. With an annual production capacity of 15,000 metric tonnes, the facility was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Health and Family Welfare; Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour and Employment, and Youth Affairs and Sports; Anupriya Patel, Union MoS Chemicals and Fertilizers, Health and Family Welfare; Prataprao Jadhav, Union MoS (IC) Ayush, and MoS Health and Family Welfare; and Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Union MoS Labour and Employment, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

This facility represents an investment of ₹2,500 crores, under the Government of India’s PLI Scheme, and aims to exemplify how private sector participation can contribute to national growth, drive innovation, and enhance healthcare security. The PLI scheme for the pharmaceutical sector aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities in critical KSMs, DIs, and APIs.

Commenting on the occasion, MV Rama Krishna, Director, Lyfius Pharma, said “The launch of our Pen- G facility is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance local production and reduce import dependency for critical pharmaceutical ingredients.”