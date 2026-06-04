The regulatory landscape in India is becoming more structured and globally aligned

Raay Neo Pharma has entered a competitive branded generics market. How does the company plan to differentiate itself in terms of quality, portfolio or market approach?

The branded generics space in India is undoubtedly crowded. However, it is also deeply fragmented, which creates room for disciplined, quality-led players to build differentiated positions. At Raay Neo Pharma, our approach is anchored in a simple principle: consistency in quality, clarity in portfolio strategy, and credibility in execution.

We are not attempting to build a broad, undifferentiated basket of products. Instead, we are focusing on select therapy areas where prescribing behaviour is driven by trust and clinical outcomes rather than just price. This allows us to invest more deeply in formulation quality, stability, and physician engagement. Our portfolio decisions are deliberate, not opportunistic.

The go-to-market model also holds prime significance for us. We are consciously building a system that prioritises long-term relationships with healthcare professionals, supported by reliable supply chains and predictable product performance. In a market where variability often exists, reliability itself becomes a differentiator.

With a portfolio spanning acute and specialty therapies, what role does data, epidemiology and unmet clinical need play in guiding your therapeutic focus areas?

Our portfolio strategy is powered by a combination of epidemiological data, prescribing trends, and a clear understanding of gaps in patient access. India’s disease burden is evolving, with a steady rise in chronic and lifestyle-related conditions alongside persistent acute care needs.

We closely study disease prevalence patterns and regional variations to identify where interventions can be most meaningful. This is complemented by insights from clinicians, which often reveal nuances that data alone cannot capture. The objective is to align our product pipeline with areas where there is both clinical relevance and a tangible gap in treatment accessibility or affordability.

In specialty therapies, the approach becomes even more targeted. Here, we are guided by unmet need and the potential to improve treatment adherence or outcomes through better formulations. The idea is not to chase scale immediately, but to build depth and credibility in chosen segments.

Raay Neo Pharma follows a model combining branded formulations with manufacturing partnerships. How do you ensure regulatory consistency, quality assurance, and traceability across this ecosystem?

A partnership-led manufacturing model requires strong governance frameworks, and that is where we have invested considerable effort from the outset. Our focus has been on building a tightly controlled ecosystem rather than a loosely connected vendor network.

We work with a curated set of manufacturing partners who meet stringent regulatory and quality benchmarks. Each facility undergoes a detailed qualification process, and we maintain ongoing oversight through audits, process validations, and batch-level monitoring. Quality is not treated as a checkpoint; it is embedded into every stage of the lifecycle.

Traceability is another critical pillar. We have implemented systems that allow end-to-end visibility, from raw material sourcing to finished product distribution. This ensures that we are not only compliant with current regulations but are also prepared for increasing expectations around transparency and accountability in the pharma supply chain.

In an evolving regulatory environment for pharma in India, how is the company aligning its quality, compliance, and approval processes with current and anticipated policy frameworks?

The regulatory landscape in India is becoming more structured and globally aligned, particularly in areas such as quality standards, documentation, and pharmacovigilance. We see this as a positive shift, as it raises the overall bar for the industry.

At Raay Neo Pharma, we have taken a forward-looking approach to compliance. Our internal processes are designed not just to meet existing requirements but to anticipate the direction in which regulations are evolving. This includes strengthening documentation practices, enhancing quality control protocols, and ensuring that our partners adhere to the same standards.

We also maintain continuous engagement with regulatory developments, both at the central and state levels. The idea is to remain agile without compromising on scientific rigor. In a sector where trust is fundamental, compliance is not just a requirement but a core business imperative.

As the government continues to emphasise affordable healthcare and domestic manufacturing, how does your pricing and sourcing strategy align with broader policy priorities such as access and selfreliance?

Affordability and accessibility are central to the long-term sustainability of the pharma sector in India. Our pricing strategy is designed to balance commercial viability with the need to make therapies accessible to a wider patient base.

We are conscious of the role that branded generics can play in bridging the gap between innovation and affordability. By optimising our cost structures through efficient sourcing and manufacturing partnerships, we are able to offer competitively priced products without compromising on quality.

On the sourcing side, there is a clear emphasis on strengthening domestic capabilities. Wherever feasible, we prioritise local sourcing to align with the broader push for self-reliance. This not only supports national priorities but also enhances supply chain resilience, which has proven increasingly important in recent years.

The company has indicated investments in indigenous R&D. Could you elaborate on the focus areas within your pipeline and how you see innovation evolving in the branded generics space?

Innovation in the branded generics space is often misunderstood as being limited, but in reality, it is evolving in meaningful ways. At Raay Neo Pharma, our R&D focus revolves around improving formulations, enhancing bioavailability, and developing differentiated delivery mechanisms that can positively impact patient outcomes.

We are particularly interested in areas where incremental innovation can lead to better adherence or reduced side effects. This includes modified-release formulations and combinations that simplify treatment regimens. The goal is to make existing therapies more effective and patient friendly.

Over time, we see branded generics moving towards a more value-driven model, where differentiation is built on clinical relevance and patient experience rather than just branding. Our R&D investments are aligned with this shift, with an emphasis on building capabilities that can effectively support sustained innovation within this segment.

[email protected]

[email protected]