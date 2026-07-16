HRV Pharma launches RIKO AI operating system for pharma decision-making

HRV Pharma has announced the launch of RIKO, a reasoning engine developed from the company’s operating history across the pharmaceutical value chain. According to the company, the self-learning pharmaceutical operating system has been developed in-house using proprietary pharmaceutical decisions generated within HRV’s network of more than 50 FDA and EU-GMP-certified manufacturing partners and customers across 55 countries.

According to the company, RIKO is based on institutional knowledge built over seven years of operational experience. It stated that, unlike enterprise artificial intelligence systems trained on publicly available data, the platform has been developed using operational history. HRV Pharma added that the platform comprises ten federated reasoning models that continuously retrain through a shared contextual architecture to identify challenges, opportunities and support decision-making.

The company stated that RIKO currently delivers 94 per cent predictive accuracy in identifying potential nitrosamine-related risk patterns during early assessment, allowing technical teams to investigate issues before conventional review processes. It added that supplier qualification cycles, which previously required four to eight weeks, have been reduced by 85 per cent while maintaining human oversight for final qualification decisions.

According to HRV Pharma, all inbound commercial enquiries are automatically screened during first-pass evaluation, with opportunity scoring, supplier matching and commercial prioritisation completed in under two seconds.

The company stated that RIKO supports the identification of risks before they affect quality, compliance or the market. It added that the platform is designed to support decision-making, transparency and operational processes across the pharmaceutical value chain.

According to HRV Pharma, the pharmaceutical industry’s competitive advantage has traditionally been based on manufacturing capacity, production assets and geographical reach. The company stated that the industry’s focus has increasingly shifted towards artificial intelligence and the adoption of large language models across research, quality, regulatory affairs and supply chain operations. HRV Pharma said it believes accumulated operational intelligence has become a key factor in pharmaceutical decision-making.

Commenting on the launch, Hari Kiran Chereddi, Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HRV Pharma, said, “We didn’t begin by asking how AI could fit into our business. We started by asking why the same preventable problems continue to surface years after critical manufacturing and sourcing decisions have already been made. That question became the foundation of RIKO. Large language models have become increasingly accessible. Manufacturing capacity can be expanded. Technology can be replicated. What takes years to build is institutional intelligence, the accumulated understanding of how pharmaceutical decisions actually unfold across chemistry, regulation, quality, supply, and commercialization. We believe that will define the next generation of industry leaders.”

According to the company, the platform evaluates chemistry risk, nitrosamine potential, supplier reliability, regulatory history, manufacturing capability, commercial alignment and market signals before sourcing commitments or licensing decisions are finalised. It stated that the platform is intended to reduce supplier qualification timelines for manufacturing partners and identify risks before supply agreements or licensing decisions are completed.

Sowjanya Varma, Chief Information Officer, HRV Pharma, said, “We didn’t build RIKO simply to automate work. We built it to compound judgment. Our objective has always been to identify risk before-hand, not after a quality failure, regulatory finding, or product recall. That gap has cost this industry patients, trust, and years of remediation. We didn’t believe it was acceptable to keep operating that way. Hence, we ensured that every regulatory interaction, supplier assessment, deviation, technical evaluation, and commercial outcome makes the system better at reasoning through the next decision.”

According to the company, RIKO has been developed as an operational intelligence system for pharmaceutical decision-making. HRV Pharma stated that as the pharmaceutical industry continues its digital transformation, decision-making before risks become visible will play a greater role in compliance and risk mitigation.