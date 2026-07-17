Indian-origin pharma scientist Dr Rudrangi elected IChemE Fellow

Indian-origin pharmaceutical scientist Dr Shashi Ravi Suman Rudrangi, Associate Director, CMC Drug Product Manufacturing at Olema Oncology, Ireland, has been elected a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers (FIChemE).

According to the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE), Fellowship is one of its professional honours and is awarded in recognition of leadership, technical contributions and impact on chemical engineering. Founded in 1922, IChemE is a professional body representing chemical, biochemical and process engineers in more than 100 countries. The organisation stated that Fellowship (FIChemE) is conferred on senior professionals who have demonstrated professional achievement, leadership and contributions to engineering and industry.

Dr Rudrangi has worked across pharmaceutical science and chemical engineering, contributing to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), pharmaceutical engineering, manufacturing science, technology transfer, process scale-up and the commercialisation of medicines. According to the announcement, his work has supported the translation of scientific research into manufacturing processes and medicines.

Dr Rudrangi is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), a Chartered Scientist (CSci) and a Chartered Chemist (CChem). According to the announcement, he has received international awards, authored scientific publications, delivered keynote lectures, chaired scientific meetings and contributed to pharmaceutical sciences through academia, industry and professional organisations.

Originally from Suryapet, Telangana, Dr Rudrangi completed his Bachelor of Pharmacy at Kakatiya University, Warangal, before moving to the United Kingdom to pursue a Master’s degree and a PhD in Pharmaceutical Science at the University of Greenwich.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr Rudrangi said; “I am deeply honoured and humbled to be elected a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers. This recognition represents an important milestone in my professional journey and reflects the encouragement, mentorship and unwavering support of my family, colleagues and collaborators throughout my career. I remain committed to advancing pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing through innovation, scientific excellence and collaboration, and contributing to the development of medicines that improve patients’ lives worldwide.”