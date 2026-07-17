OZiva launches plant-based Acne Spot Corrector for acne management

OZiva has launched its Acne Spot Corrector, a plant-based acne care product developed using plant-derived active ingredients. According to the company, the product is designed to act on active acne within 24 hours without drying the skin or affecting the skin barrier.

The company stated that the launch comes as consumers seek alternatives to conventional acne treatments that use acid-based ingredients such as salicylic acid, which can dry the skin and affect the skin barrier.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Ratna Upadhyay, Senior Manager, Research and Development, OZiva, said; “With OZiva Spot Corrector, our goal was to develop a next-generation acne correction formula that addresses the multiple biological drivers of acne, including excess sebum production, inflammation, follicular congestion, microbiome imbalance, and post-acne pigmentation. Clinically benchmarked against conventional salicylic acid-led acne care, the OZiva Acne Care + Spot Corrector contains plant actives which has demonstrated 60 per cent acne reduction in four weeks versus approximately 23.8 per cent with conventional salicylic acid benchmarks, along with up to 58 per cent reduction in sebum overproduction and 15 per cent improvement in skin hydration, reinforcing that acne correction does not have to come at the cost of skin comfort.”

According to the company, the product was clinically evaluated on Indian acne-prone skin and demonstrated a 25.72 per cent reduction in overall acne severity within seven days. It stated that all participants, including men and women, showed visible improvement during the evaluation.

The company stated that the Acne Spot Corrector is now available through OZiva’s direct-to-consumer platform, quick commerce platforms and online marketplaces. According to OZiva, the launch expands its Acne Care portfolio with plant-based acne management products.

The company added that the product received feedback from acne advocate Prableen Kaur Bhomrah and users who participated in the evaluation before its commercial launch.