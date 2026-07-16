Fischer Medical Ventures brings AI-enabled molecular research platform Vecura to India

Fischer Medical Ventures (FMVL) has announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration to introduce Vecura, an AI-enabled molecular research platform, to India.

According to the company, the platform has been introduced to support pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutions and research organisations in accelerating drug discovery, improving research productivity and identifying therapeutic opportunities.

FMVL stated that the collaboration is intended to make computational biology and AI-driven molecular analysis more accessible to India’s life sciences ecosystem. According to the company, Vecura enables researchers to simulate molecular behaviour, identify molecular targets, evaluate compound interactions and reduce the time and cost associated with early-stage drug discovery.

The company stated that the collaboration is part of its strategy to build a platform-led healthcare and life sciences business. It added that the platform is expected to support discovery cycles, research collaboration and commercialisation opportunities across India’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

According to FMVL, modern drug discovery increasingly depends on identifying active molecules within natural compounds and understanding their interaction with biological targets. The company stated that artificial intelligence can support this process by analysing datasets, predicting molecular behaviour and prioritising compounds with therapeutic potential.

FMVL stated that India’s Ayurvedic system offers medicinal plants and formulations that have been used for centuries, but much of this knowledge has not been extensively studied using scientific methods. According to the company, AI-enabled molecular research can be applied to Ayurvedic ingredients to identify bioactive molecules, validate mechanisms of action and support the development of therapeutics based on traditional knowledge and scientific research.

The company said it believes the combination of Ayurveda, computational biology and artificial intelligence can support the development of plant-derived therapeutics and contribute to healthcare solutions for India and international markets.

According to FMVL, India is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical markets and a global centre for generic medicines, formulation development and contract research. The company stated that opportunities remain in early-stage drug discovery, novel molecule development and AI-led research.

FMVL said Vecura can support researchers and pharmaceutical companies by accelerating target identification, compound screening and molecular optimisation. According to the company, this can improve research and development efficiency, reduce development timelines and strengthen India’s role in drug discovery.

The company stated that the platform can support faster identification of therapeutic molecules, reduce research costs through computational screening, improve collaboration between industry and academia, increase opportunities to translate traditional medicinal knowledge into validated products and strengthen India’s position in pharmaceutical innovation.

According to FMVL, Vecura uses artificial intelligence to simulate molecular behaviour, predict molecular properties and support high-throughput computational analysis. The company stated that the platform is designed to help researchers move from hypothesis to validation while reducing experimental workload. It added that the platform can be applied across therapeutic areas, including natural product research, precision medicine and plant-derived molecule discovery.

FMVL stated that introducing Vecura to India is part of its strategy to expand access to AI-enabled molecular research and support scientific research and commercial opportunities. According to the company, the initiative aligns with its objective of building a healthcare platform focused on diagnostics, drug discovery and data-driven therapeutic development.

The company said it believes the collaboration will strengthen India’s capabilities in AI-enabled drug discovery and molecular research and plans to work with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutions and healthcare organisations to explore research and commercial collaborations.