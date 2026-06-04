Future will belong to collaborative and implementation-focused ecosystems

How do you see the pharma cold chain industry evolving in India over the next decade?

India’s pharma cold chain industry is entering a transformative phase, driven by biologics, vaccines, specialty drugs, cell and gene therapies, and increasing global regulatory expectations. Over the next decade, I believe the industry will move from infrastructure-focused growth to ecosystem-driven growth, where compliance, digitalization, workforce competency, traceability and sustainability become equally important. India has the potential to emerge as a global leader in GDP-compliant, temperature-sensitive supply chains if industry, academia and regulatory bodies collaborate more closely.

What role does the National Accreditation Body for Cold Chain Management (NAB-CCM) play in strengthening the pharma supply chain ecosystem?

NAB-CCM has been conceptualised as an industry-focused platform aimed at strengthening cold chain awareness, workforce competency, implementation-focused discussions, and collaboration between industry, academia and regulatory stakeholders. Our objective is to encourage practical dialogue around GDP implementation, operational excellence, sustainability and future-ready cold chain ecosystems. Through initiatives such as industry roundtables, training frameworks and knowledge-sharing platforms, we aim to contribute to building a more resilient and compliant cold chain ecosystem in India.

What are the biggest risks facing temperature-sensitive pharma logistics today?

The biggest risks today are not only infrastructural but also operational. Temperature excursions, inadequate workforce training, inconsistent monitoring practices, documentation gaps, lack of accountability systems, and fragmented implementation of GDP principles continue to challenge the sector. In many cases, cold chain failures occur because of execution gaps rather than the absence of SOPs. As products become more sensitive and valuable, even minor deviations can significantly impact patient safety and product efficacy.

What are the operational challenges in maintaining cold chain integrity across India’s diverse geography?

India’s geographical diversity creates multiple operational complexities, including extreme climatic conditions, infrastructure variability, transportation delays, power reliability issues, and uneven cold chain awareness across regions. Maintaining temperature integrity consistently from the manufacturing site to last-mile delivery requires strong coordination, validated packaging systems, real-time monitoring, trained personnel and robust contingency planning. Rural and remote connectivity also remain important areas requiring further attention.

How important are training and certification in cold chain management?

Training and certification are extremely important because cold chain management is highly execution-driven. Even the best infrastructure or monitoring systems cannot compensate for a lack of operational understanding. Regular training helps improve compliance awareness, risk management, handling practices and decision-making capabilities. Going forward, workforce competency development will become one of the key pillars of GDP-compliant supply chain systems.

Is there enough skilled talent available for the rapidly growing pharma logistics sector?

The sector is growing faster than the availability of specialised cold chain talent. While infrastructure investments are increasing rapidly, workforce competency development still requires greater attention. There is a strong need for structured training, implementation-focused learning and industry-aligned competency frameworks to prepare professionals capable of handling complex temperature-sensitive supply chains.

Are Indian pharma companies investing enough in digital supply chain transformation?

Awareness and investment are certainly increasing, especially among larger pharmaceutical and biopharma organizations. However, the industry still has significant scope for broader and deeper digital transformation. Many companies are implementing real-time monitoring systems, IoT devices and digital documentation platforms, but true digital integration across the supply chain ecosystem is still evolving. The focus now should move beyond technology adoption toward data integrity, interoperability and implementation effectiveness.

How are AI and predictive analytics changing pharmaceutical logistics?

AI and predictive analytics are gradually shifting pharmaceutical logistics from reactive management to proactive decision-making. These technologies can help predict temperature excursions, optimise routes, improve inventory planning, monitor equipment health, strengthen risk management and enhance supply chain visibility. In the coming years, AI-driven insights will play an increasingly important role in ensuring operational efficiency, compliance and faster responses to supply chain disruptions.

Sustainability is becoming central to logistics. How can cold chain operations become greener without compromising quality?

Sustainability and quality must go hand in hand. The industry can move toward greener cold chain operations through reusable packaging systems, optimised transportation planning, energy-efficient refrigeration technologies, passive cold chain solutions, route optimization and reduced packaging waste. ESG-focused logistics strategies will become increasingly important in the coming years. The challenge is to balance environmental responsibility with strict temperature compliance and patient safety requirements.

If you had to describe the future of the pharma cold chain in one word, what would it be and why?

“Integrated.”

Because the future of pharma cold chain will depend on stronger integration between technology, compliance, infrastructure, workforce competency, sustainability, and collaboration among industry, academia and regulatory bodies. No single stakeholder can strengthen the ecosystem alone. The future will belong to collaborative and implementation-focused ecosystems.

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