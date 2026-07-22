The Mentorship Exchange: What FR&D leaders must learn & unlearn

Panellists in this video:

• Dr Vijayendrakumar Redasani, CEO & MD, DelNova Healthcare (Moderator)

• Mr Vinod Arora, Principal Advisor, IGMPI

• Dr Ashok Omray, Pharma Consultant

Key Highlights:

[1] Own failures as much as successes. Every setback carries insights that drive the next breakthrough.

[2] Document relentlessly. Experiments fade, but captured knowledge becomes a foundation for future innovation.

[3] Keep learning, adapting, and evolving. Science, technology, and regulations are constantly changing, and so must we.

[4] Stay curious and open-minded. Innovation often emerges when we explore new dimensions and challenge conventional thinking.

[5] Build bridges, not boundaries. Success depends on how effectively teams connect, communicate, and collaborate.