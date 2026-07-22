Fireside Chat: Biologics rising: India’s next scientific frontier

Panellists in this video:

• Dr Vaibhav Dubey, AVP, Kashiv BioSciences (Moderator)

• Dr Jaby Jacob, Sr President, R&D, BSV (A Mankind Group Company)

• Dr Rakesh Kumar Sinha, Sr VP, Biological E

Key Highlights:

[1] Biologics is witnessing rapid growth, with increasing investments, technology advancement and knowledge creation driving the sector forward.

[2] Biologics success requires patience and sustained investment, as development timelines are significantly longer than traditional small molecules.

[3] Technology-led process innovation is critical to improve yields, reduce costs and make advanced therapies more affordable.

[4] The next wave of innovation lies in emerging modalities such as cell therapies, gene therapies, siRNA, and mRNA-based treatments.

[5] Strategic partnerships and in-licensing models help de-risk investments while accelerating capability building in biologics.