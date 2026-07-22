Dr Suruchi Vishwasrao, Sr Scientist, R&D, Merck Life Sciences
FDD Conclave 2026 | 5th June 2026 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
+ Dr Suruchi Vishwasrao, Sr Scientist, R&D, Merck Life Sciences
Topic: Peptide delivery, reimagined: Addressing hurdles and unlocking potential in oral administration
Key Highlights:
[1] Oral delivery is the next frontier for GLP-1 therapies. The industry is moving beyond injectables toward patient-friendly oral formulations.
[2] Peptides face multiple barriers in the GI tract. Acidic pH, digestive enzymes, and poor intestinal permeability make oral GLP-1 delivery a tough formulation challenge.
[3] Mesoporous silica offers a promising delivery platform. It can protect GLP-1 analogues in the stomach, release them in the intestine, and improve bioavailability through targeted delivery.