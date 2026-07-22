Speaker in this video:

+ Dr Suruchi Vishwasrao, Sr Scientist, R&D, Merck Life Sciences

Topic: Peptide delivery, reimagined: Addressing hurdles and unlocking potential in oral administration

Key Highlights:

[1] Oral delivery is the next frontier for GLP-1 therapies. The industry is moving beyond injectables toward patient-friendly oral formulations.

[2] Peptides face multiple barriers in the GI tract. Acidic pH, digestive enzymes, and poor intestinal permeability make oral GLP-1 delivery a tough formulation challenge.

[3] Mesoporous silica offers a promising delivery platform. It can protect GLP-1 analogues in the stomach, release them in the intestine, and improve bioavailability through targeted delivery.